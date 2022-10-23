How to watch Giants vs. Jaguars: TV channel, time, stream, odds

It’s been four years since the Jacksonville Jaguars last faced the New York Giants and just about everything has changed about both teams since that meeting.

The Jaguars were coached by Doug Marrone and quarterbacked by Blake Bortles while the Giants had the coach-passer combo of Pat Shurmur and Eli Manning. Since then, both teams hired and fired another head coach, and spent a top 10 draft pick on a new quarterback.

Both Jacksonville and New York added two players in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft who are playing significant time as rookies, and both teams have first-year head coaches.

The Giants have parlayed that freshness into a 5-1 start to the season, while the Jaguars have stumbled out to a 2-4 record, despite playing well. Yet it’s New York that enters the Week 7 contest as the underdog.

Here’s how to tune in for the Jaguars’ Week 7 home game against the Giants:

Giants Vs. Jaguars, Week 7

Date: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Commentators : Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Live Stream: fuboTV (local), FOX Now (local)

Odds: Jaguars -3.5, over/under 43.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire