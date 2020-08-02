Watch Giants' Tyler Heineman run over umpire during rundown vs. Rangers

The best umpires are the ones you never notice during a game.

Unfortunately for third base ump Jim Wolf, he couldn't go unnoticed early in the Giants-Rangers game Saturday night at Oracle Park.

Umpire gets taken out in the rundown 😧 pic.twitter.com/MqLp3EVDTk — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 2, 2020

In the top of the first inning, the Giants had Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus caught in a rundown between third base and home. As catcher Tyler Heineman was trying to chase Andrus back to third base, he threw the ball to Donovan Solano, who was unable to get the tag down in time.

But when Heineman tried to peel out of the rundown, he ran over Wolf, who didn't have time to rule Andrus safe.

Wolf initially appeared to be OK, but he would soon leave the game.

Jim Wolf, who was knocked over by Tyler Heineman during the Giants' botched rundown in the first inning, is no longer on the field. Second-base umpire Jim Reynolds has taken over at third base. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) August 2, 2020

After the Giants' 7-3 win, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters that Wolf might have suffered a concussion.

Gabe Kapler said Jim Wolf might have suffered a concussion on his collision with Tyler Heineman in the first inning. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) August 2, 2020

Andrus would come in to score along with Joey Gallo on a two-run single by Rangers first baseman Todd Frazier.

