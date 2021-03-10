Watch Giants' top outfield prospect Heliot Ramos hit massive home run

Heliot Ramos' third homer of the spring was a moonshot originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants lost 13-7 to the Brewers on Tuesday afternoon, which doesn't matter at all. Spring scores don't matter on normal days, but this one was particularly meaningless given that it seemed just about every half inning was "rolled over" with one or two outs because pitchers were struggling and reaching their predetermined pitch limits with runners on base.

But Gabe Kapler still didn't like what he saw, stating, "we did not play a good baseball game today" and saying the Giants have some fundamentals to clean up. Still, there was an offensive highlight, once again provided by top outfield prospect Heliot Ramos.

Two days after he hit two homers against the Reds, Ramos came up in the ninth inning against lefty Leo Crawford and, well, just take a look ...

Heliot Ramos got absolutely all of this ball 😲 pic.twitter.com/WJgIFaNtYf — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 10, 2021

It was an extremely windy day in central Phoenix and the wind was blowing out when Ramos came up to the plate, but that's still a bomb. "That's about as far as you'll ever see one hit here," Brewers play-by-play man Brian Anderson said. The homer was Ramos' third of the spring.

"I played here. I played center field here so I'm familiar with some of the wind and the sun balls that we saw today, and also familiar with how difficult it is to hit a ball that far in this ballpark," Kapler said. "It was fun to watch, for sure."

Ramos went the distance as the DH for the Giants, picking up the homer and a double and scoring two runs. The 21-year-old is having a strong first big league camp, with seven hits in 16 at-bats and a team-high 17 total bases.

Ramos, a first-round pick in 2017, will start the season in the minors, but the Giants are hopeful that he can push to debut in the big leagues this summer. Whenever he arrives, it's clear he won't be too worried about the pitcher-friendly dimensions at Oracle Park.