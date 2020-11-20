Watch: Giants’ Sterling Shepard was mic’d up in Week 10

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was mic’d up during the team’s 27-17 Week 10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, giving us the sights and sounds of what was arguably the team’s biggest win of the 2020 season thus far.

Shepard was one of the Giants’ best pass-catchers on Sunday, as the 26-year-old led the team in targets and receptions with six apiece, and he turned those into 47 receiving yards, the second-highest total on the team.

Adding to that, Shepard’s 27-yard reception in the third quarter aided a drive that led to a touchdown and put the Giants back up by two scores after the Eagles scored on the opening series of the second half.

Listen to what Shepard had to say on the hot mic:

Shep on the mic never disappoints 🤣#TogetherBlue | @Oikos — New York Giants (@Giants) November 20, 2020

After missing time due to injury, Shepard has returned and been a main target of quarterback Daniel Jones, who has connected with the receiver 26 times for 219 yards and one touchdown on 32 targets.

The Giants are 2-2 in that span and currently sit right in the thick of things in the NFC East in second place.

Shepard and the Giants will get some rest with a bye in Week 11, but will return to action in Week 12 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

