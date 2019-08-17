Watch Giants rookie Mike Yastrzemski hit three homers vs. Diamondbacks

Not one, not two...

That sentence may have been running through Mike Yastrzemski's mind as he rounded the bases for the third time Friday night at Chase Field.

The Giants rookie put together the first three-home run game of his career, each coming in more clutch than the last and helping the Giants win 10-9.

His first came in the top of the third inning, and broke a 1-1 tie.

YAZ DOES IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/lV3y5feTWO — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 17, 2019

His second gave the Giants a 6-2 lead, and made Friday his first multi-home run game of his career. You can't get much better than that right? Wrong.

Mike's grandfather, MLB Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, was only hit three home runs in a game once. Except Carl did it once in 3,308 games, and Mike got three in just his 70th career game.

Mike Yastrzemski with three homers and four RBI tonight.



Grandfather Carl hit three homers in a game once in his career. May 19, 1976. He also had four RBI in that game.https://t.co/7WHOIAw9m2#SFGiants



— Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) August 17, 2019

Kevin Pillar also hit a pair of home runs as the Giants and Diamondbacks combined for 12 home runs in a marathon, 11-inning contest.

