Watch Giants rookie Mike Yastrzemski hit three homers vs. Diamondbacks

Not one, not two...

That sentence may have been running through Mike Yastrzemski's mind as he rounded the bases for the third time Friday night at Chase Field.

The Giants rookie put together the first three-home run game of his career, each coming in more clutch than the last and helping the Giants win 10-9.

His first came in the top of the third inning, and broke a 1-1 tie.

His second gave the Giants a 6-2 lead, and made Friday his first multi-home run game of his career. You can't get much better than that right? Wrong.

Mike's grandfather, MLB Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, was only hit three home runs in a game once. Except Carl did it once in 3,308 games, and Mike got three in just his 70th career game.

Kevin Pillar also hit a pair of home runs as the Giants and Diamondbacks combined for 12 home runs in a marathon, 11-inning contest.

