Watch Giants reliever Yapson Gomez dominate Rangers with wild windup

"Who is this guy? Yapson Gomez." I couldn't have said it better myself.

That's what broadcaster Joe Ritzo was asking as Gomez ended a perfect 1-2-3 fifth inning for the Giants on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. The 26-year-old left-hander is yet to make his big league debut but he has a can't-miss windup on the mound.

This windup 🤯🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/G2sBthWRmP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 3, 2020

Gomez replaced Tyler Beede out of the bullpen to start the top of the fifth inning, and got Willie Calhoun to flyout on his pitch. The lefty then struck out All-Star Joey Gallo and Greg Bird on three straight pitches each.

Gomez, a Venezuela native, spent last season in the Cleveland Indians' minor league affiliates. Between High Class A and Double-A, Gomez went 3-6 with a 2.40 ERA. He appeared in 47 games out of the bullpen and recorded eight saves.

He might not be too well known right now, but a windup and performance like that will open eyes.

