Getting angry toward an umpire is synonymous with baseball. And during the Arizona Fall League, it's no different ... even if you're arguing with technology.

During Tuesday's Scorpions-Rafters' game, Giants outfield prospect Jacob Heyward was ejected after striking out on a call made by a robot umpire:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If you scroll to the next photo of the Instagram post, Gameday shows it was indeed a strike.

Who was he yelling at if he was unsatisfied with the call? It appeared he says his displeasure wasn't with the home plate umpire who was simply relaying the call, but he got ejected nonetheless.

This year, the automated ball-strike system (ABS) has been implemented to use at all games being played at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The independent Atlantic League first tested the technology which includes a real-life umpire still manning duties behind the plate while they received communications via an earpiece that was connected to an iPhone. That individual would then relay the call from the TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar.

[RELATED: Giants infielder Dubon engaged at Disneyland Paris]

Yes, it's a lot.

Despite Heyward's reaction, this shows the pitch was a strike. And even if this is the case from now on (MLB will sometimes adopt these "experiments") the human element of emotions will still come into play.

Watch Giants prospect Jacob Heyward get ejected on call by robot umpire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area