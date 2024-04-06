Watch Giants prospect Eldridge swat odd opposite-field home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Bryce Eldridge is off to a hot start in Single-A for the San Jose Giants.

San Francisco's No. 4 prospect according to MLB.com, was 2-for-4 with two RBI in San Jose's season opener against the Fresno Grizzlies on Friday at Excite Ballpark.

Including, what was an impressive --yet odd -- two-run opposite-field home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Eldridge swatted at a 1-1 curveball up in the zone that initially appeared to be a pop-up down the left-field line, but eventually carried over the wall for a home run.

The 6-foot-7 first baseman/right fielder initially was selected by San Francisco with the No. 16 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft as a two-way player, but since has focused solely on developing as a position player.

Eldridge has potentially elite major-league power at the plate, and that was on display Friday with an impressive opposite-field homer.

