WATCH: Giants vs. D-backs
WATCH: Giants vs. D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
WATCH: Giants vs. D-backs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Leiter lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Rangers.
Chapman signed a $10.5 million deal with the Pirates this past offseason.
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.
Byron Buxton and the Orioles turned a negative into a positive on Wednesday.
With just a couple days left until MLB Opening Day in full, Fred Zinkie highlights nine players who could tell the story of 2024 fantasy baseball.
The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Scott Pianowski tackles your pressing fantasy baseball questions in the debut of his weekly mailbag.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson & Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL. The trio start off with a report that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Arthur Blank not to hire Bill Belichick, as they dive into how the relationship between Belichick and Kraft fractured over time and what it means for Belichick's future. In other news, Justin Jefferson was absent from voluntary workouts, sparking a conversation as to what it would take to acquire possibly the best young wide receiver in the league. Later, Charles dives into some digging he's been doing on the New York Giants' quarterback evaluations and whether or not they could end up taking one early in the draft, which leads to a conversation on Jori's latest piece around how quarterback evaluations are changing (and speeding up). Charles finishes off the show with what he's hearing on this year's weak running back class and how it could make history (in a bad way).
Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder are returning to play college basketball at Miami after sitting out last season.
The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde discuss the latest news with the spring transfer portal, Colorado losing more players, and Michigan receiving punishment for their recruiting investigation.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
With the fantasy postseason beckoning, stop holding on to injured or underperforming players to set your roster for a title run.
The last few weeks and months have been devastating across MLB with so many pitching injuries. Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski shares his thoughts.
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?