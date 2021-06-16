Watch Giants' homer get snatched from McCovey Cove kayaker

Watch McCovey Cove kayaker have ball snatched at last second originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

What's more memorable than retrieving a ball hit for a home run?

Having that ball snatched away at the last second. Trust 10-year-old me, who speaks from experience.

Now another baseball fan can, too.

A kayaker in McCovey Cove created a memory of a lifetime during the Giants' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, but surely not the one he expected to when Steven Duggar's second-inning splash hit landed in the water. He was the only person in the cove.

Sort of.

As the kayaker approached the floating ball, suddenly, a net appeared. And the kayaker was too late.

The person in the kayak got beat to Duggar's splash hit by somebody with a net 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/b6KdvVC0MP — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 16, 2021

For a brief second, the kayaker appeared to consider removing the ball from the net and paddling off with it, but ultimately opted not to. He had to settle for giving the hairy eyeball (as well he should have).

Hopefully, the kayaker has already retrieved a home run, or will someday in the future.

I still haven't (deep sigh).

Download and subscribe to the Giants Talk Podcast