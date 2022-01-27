WATCH: Giants great Eli Manning wishes happy retirement to Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning

Major NFL news came out on Thursday, as Pittsburgh Steelers long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats after 18 seasons.

Roethlisberger is now the last quarterback from that famed Class of 2004 that has called it quits, as Philip Rivers retired last year and Eli Manning two years prior.

Manning decided to give a few words through the Giants for Ben, congratulating him on a tremendous career with just one team -- just like he did.



"Hey Ben, just want to congratulate you on retirement pal. Eighteen years in one historic organization is a great path, so congratulations on that. We've been tied together since our draft class in 2004. It's an honor to have shared that draft class with you. It's an honor to have competed against you. It's an honor to call you a friend now, man. All the best in retirement and enjoy."

Like Manning, Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh, while also being a six-time Pro Bowler. He also beat out Manning for the 2004 AP Rookie of the Year award.

No. 7 will go down in the history books as arguably the best Steelers quarterback of all time, ranking as the team's passing leader with 64,088 yards.

It wasn't the same without Manning and Rivers in the league, but it certainly won't be the same with another quarterback leading the charge for the black and yellow at Heinz Field.