Watch: Giants' Eli Manning, Golden Tate link up for 51-yard touchdown

This could have been Eli Manning’s last game at MetLife Stadium as a member of the New York Giants.

If it was, he and Golden Tate left fans with at least one last moment of memorable magic.

Down 7-0 in the second quarter of New York’s game against the Miami Dolphins, the Giants had first down from their own 49. Manning hit Tate deep near the right hash. Tate bobbled the ball, regained control, spun away from a defender and then backpedaled into the end zone for the touchdown.

There was a flag on the play, but it was against the Dolphins, so the touchdown stood.

It was the fifth touchdown of the season for Tate, and the fifth touchdown pass of the season for Manning, who started for the second straight week due to rookie Daniel Jones’ ankle sprain. If it was Manning’s final home game with the Giants, he at least left victorious, helping New York to a 36-20 victory over the Dolphins.

New York Giants receiver Golden Tate scored a 51-yard touchdown on Sunday. (Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire)

