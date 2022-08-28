WATCH: Giants’ Austin Calitro pick-six against Jets
New York Giants linebacker Austin Calitro made the most of his opportunities during the preseason finale Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
As Jets quarterback Joe Flacco rolled out to his right to avoid pressure, he lobbed a ball straight to Calitro’s hands. The Villanova product took it 35 yards back to the end zone to give Big Blue their first touchdown of the day.
This was Calitro’s second interception of the preseason.
PICK 6 😏
📺: @CBSNewYork/@NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qesv6I38jX
— New York Giants (@Giants) August 28, 2022
