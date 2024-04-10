WATCH: Giannis exits game vs. Celtics with non-contact injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was helped off the floor after suffering a calf injury during the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The two-time NBA MVP was jogging up the court when his leg seemed to buckle, sending him to the floor.

With the support of teammates, Antetokounmpo was able to slowly limp his way to the locker room, where he remained for the duration of the game.

The Bucks released a statement via X shortly after, listing Antetokounmpo out with a left soleus strain -- or in simpler terms, a left calf strain.

Before exiting the game, the NBA champion logged 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and a steal in his 29 minutes of play. His team, already with a significant lead at the time of the injury, was able to close out with a 104-91 win over the first-place Celtics.

A look back at Giannis heading into the locker room in the 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/9AkFnDCtI0 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 10, 2024

Bucks coach Doc Rivers told reporters after the game that Antetokounmpo will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

The second-seed Bucks have only three regular-season games remaining before the playoffs.