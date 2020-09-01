Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo reject Jimmy Butler at the rim

No team protected the rim this season like the Milwaukee Bucks.

Want proof that continued over to the playoffs? Watch Jimmy Butler go for the dunk and Giannis Antetokounmpo reject him at the rim.

The #KiaDPOY doing what he does best 😤 pic.twitter.com/yjBEBMfmDk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) August 31, 2020





Do that in the first half of Game 1 of a playoff series and you’re sending a message — which is what the Defensive Player of the Year should do.

Bam Adebayo had a better idea — go right through Antetokounmpo… except then you’ve got to finish the dunk.





The Bucks and Heat were locked in a tight one to open their Eastern Conference semifinal series, it was a three-point game at the half.

