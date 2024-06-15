How to Watch Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank Martin Fight Online Tonight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Watch the Davis vs. Martin fight by purchasing the PPV livestream on Prime Video or PPV.com.

Las Vegas, the heart of boxing, is set to host another showdown this Saturday with the WBA Lightweight Championship on the line. The main event features undefeated lightweight stars Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Frank Martin, each looking to maintain their perfect records while securing the lightweight championship title. Adding to the excitement, the card also features a match for the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title between David Benavídez and Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Saturday’s lineup features four title fights in total, meaning fans can expect high-stakes action from start to finish.

If you’re planning to stream the fights, keep reading. Below is a guide on where to livestream Tank vs. Martin, including details on pricing, start time, the full card, and betting odds.

How to Watch Davis vs. Martin Online

Because this is a primetime fight, Davis vs. Martin is only available on PPV livestream. Luckily, you can stream the PPV from either Prime Video or PPV.com.

Stream Davis vs. Martin on Prime Video

One way to stream the Tank vs. Martin fight is on Prime Video PPV for $74.95, which doesn’t require a subscription to purchase. With that being said, if you’re interested in subscribing to Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Video, free two-day shipping, and more, it costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually.

Stream Davis vs. Martin on PPV.com

The other option to stream the Tank Davis vs. Martin fight is PPV.com. You don’t need any subscription for this option either. Just pay the one-time fee of $74.99, and you can stream the fight directly. It’s a quick and easy way to catch the fight without any extra commitments.

When is Davis vs. Martin? Fight Date, Start Time

The Davis vs. Martin fight is set for Saturday, June 15th, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event kicks off at 8 p.m. ET, with the ring walks for Tank vs. Martin expected to start around 11 p.m. ET.

Get Last-Minute Tickets to Davis vs. Martin

If you’re in Vegas or near the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, why not see the fight live? Check out some last-minute ticket deals on StubHub, Vivid Seats, or SeatGeek.

Davis vs. Martin Odds, Fight Card

Despite the main event featuring a title fight between two undefeated boxers, the betting line is heavily one-sided. Oddsmakers have Gervonta Davis as the heavy favorite at -700, while Frank Martin is the underdog at +480.

Tank has been in professional boxing for 11 years now since turning pro at age 18 in 2013. Since his debut, Gervonta has cruised through the featherweight and lightweight divisions, amassing a 29-0 record. His most recent fight came in April 2023 against Ryan Garcia, which ended in a knockout victory.

Frank Martin, on the other hand, began his professional boxing career a bit later, turning pro at age 22 in 2017. Since then, all Martin has done is win, while steadily climbing the ranks. His overall record today stands at a perfect 18-0. Saturday will be Martin’s first fight since his 12th-round unanimous decision win over Artem Harutyunyan last July.

In addition to the Davis vs. Martin main event, Saturday night will feature three other title fights. Be sure to get your PPV livestream to catch all the fights.

Gervonta Davis (-700) vs. Frank Martin (+480); WBA lightweight belt

David Benavidez (-700) vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk (+480); WBC interim light heavyweight belt

Gary Antuanne Russell (-700) vs. Alberto Puello (+450); WBC interim super lightweight belt

Carlos Adames (-750) vs. Terrell Gausha(+500) ; WBC middleweight belt

Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez; Super featherweight

Romain Villa vs. Ricardo Salas Rodriguez; Welterweight

Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis; Middleweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz; Super middleweight

Justin Viloria vs. Angelo Antonio Contreras; Super featherweight

Kevin Ayala vs. Jimmy Delgadillo; Featherweight

Stacey Selby vs. Kevin Walker; Super lightweight

Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore; Women’s super featherweight

Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder; Super bantamweight

Reina Tellez vs. Beata Dudek; Women’s featherweight

Amador Mendez vs. TBA; Lightweight

