Watch Gerardo Parra throw out Chris Paddack at first from right field

There's a new rule in the MLB handbook: Don't run on Gerardo Parra. And if you're going to, make sure you run very fast.

OK, so that's not an actual rule, but it's going in my personal one because of what I'm about to show you.

In the bottom of the second inning during Sunday's Giants-Padres game, San Diego pitcher Chris Paddack hit a ball to right field with two outs and the bases loaded. Parra snagged it on the bounce and did this:

No big deal -- just get the out at first base from right field, deny the Padres a run and end the inning.

Jeff Samardzija, who started on the bump for the Giants, appeared to be very thankful. It also was a rough result for Paddack, who was making his major-league debut despite previously not pitching above Single-A in his career.