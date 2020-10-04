Watch: Gerald Everett rides Sean McVay’s motion horse for the TD

Over the past few weeks, we here at Touchdown Wire have stressed that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was going to make you pay attention to pre-snap motion. In two different pieces, we highlighted how McVay was using motion to get defenses to react to the movement before the play.

On the Rams’ first touchdown of the afternoon against the New York Giants, McVay got back on that pre-snap motion horse, only this time he was not alone:





Tight end Gerald Everett comes in motion just before the snap, and quarterback Jared Goff simply hands the TE the football on the quick jet sweep. Everett picks up some blockers along the way, and he skips into the end zone for the touchdown.

ESPN’s Seth Walder, among others, has illustrated this season that movement at the snap is going to be effective for an offense. McVay has returned to his roots so far this season, using motion before the play to set up Goff and the rest of the Rams offense for big plays.