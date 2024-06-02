WATCH: Georgia's Wes Johnson, Kolby Branch and DJ Radtke on NCAA tournament win over UNCW

J.D. Martinez and Pete Alonso on momentum after team meeting, putting pressure on themselves Following the Mets' 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks, J.D. Martinez discusses his go-ahead home run and how the team is placing too much pressure on themselves late in games. Alonso spoke about when he felt he was good to play after his early exit in Wednesday's game when he was hit in the hand by a pitch.

