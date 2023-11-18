How to watch tonight's Georgia vs. Tennessee NCAA college football game
NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 100 games taking place just in Week 12. One of those must-watch games? This afternoon's Georgia vs. Tennessee match. Are you ready to watch the Georgia Bulldogs face the Tennessee Volunteers? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 12 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch the Georgia at Tennessee game:
Paramount+ with Showtime
Stream football on CBS Sports
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Game: No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee
TV Channel: CBS
Streaming: Paramount+
When is the Georgia vs. Tennessee game?
The Bulldogs and the Volunteers face off this Saturday, Nov. 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Georgia vs. Tennessee game on?
Saturday's Georgia vs. Tennessee game will air on CBS, which you might already have over the air on TV for free. Don't have access to CBS? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
Paramount+ has two tiers available: a $6/month ad-supported tier and a $12 premium tier that’s ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. In addition to NFL and college football games on CBS, Paramount+ offers a host of other live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch this week's NFL and NCAA football games on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 16
Boston College at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Nicholls at SE Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, Nov. 17
South Florida at UTSA | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
Colorado at Washington State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 18
No. 3 Michigan at Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX
Chattanooga at No. 8Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
UL Monroe at No. 13 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Rutgers at No. 12 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FS1
No. 10 Louisville at Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC
No. 14 Oklahoma at BYU | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 25 Tulane at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Michigan State at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Southern Miss at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Purdue at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
East Carolina at Navy | 12 p.m. | ESPNN/ESPN+
SMU at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Bucknell at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgetown at Holy Cross | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Lafayette at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Dartmouth at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Harvard at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Furman at Wofford | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Carolina at VMI | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
UMass at Liberty | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Morgan State at Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Columbia at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State at Bryant | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Morehead State at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
The Citadel at East Tennessee State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Fordham at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Princeton at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
UTEP at Middle Tennessee | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Appalachian State at James Madison | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Kent State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Delaware State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Carolina State at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Eastern Kentucky | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at Montana | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Portland State at Northern Colorado | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Indiana State at Southern Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at Murray State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota at Western Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Cincinnati at West Virginia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Duke at Virginia | 3 p.m. | CW Network
North Texas at Tulsa | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Temple at UAB | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas State at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama State at Prairie View A&M | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alcorn State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Sacramento State at UC Davis | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri State at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UIW at Houston Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Wake Forest at No. 19 Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Illinois at No. 16 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
No. 20 North Carolina at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Sam Houston at Western Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UCLA at USC | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
NC State at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Baylor at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana at Troy | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network
UNLV at Air Force | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (Orlando, Florida) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Minnesota at No. 2 Ohio State | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State | 4 p.m. | FOX
No. 23 Oklahoma State at Houston | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
New Mexico State at Auburn | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
UCF at Texas Tech | 5 p.m. | FS2
Marshall at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota State at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
North Alabama at No. 3 Florida State | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
Cal at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas | 7 p.m. | FS1
Boise State at Utah State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Southern Utah at Utah Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho State at Idaho | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Florida at No. 9 Missouri | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Florida International at Arkansas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Kentucky at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Nebraska at Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 7 Texas at Iowa State | 8 p.m. | FOX
Georgia State at No. 15 LSU | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Syracuse at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Weber State at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
New Mexico at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
San Diego State at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
ESPN+
Most budget-friendly way to stream NCAA college football
Hulu + Live TV
Best way to watch NCAA college football
Fubo TV
Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, ABC, NBC, SECN and ACCN
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC and ABC
Peacock
Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC
Paramount+
Stream Big Ten on CBS