Watch: Georgia TE Brock Bowers joins team for Orange Bowl

Whether or not Georgia tight end Brock Bowers will suit up against Florida State in the Orange Bowl is one of the matchup’s biggest questions.

The two-time Mackey Award winner has been nursing a surgically repaired ankle that he suffered in Week 7. He returned just 26 days later but was clearly not himself down the stretch.

It makes sense for Bowers to opt out of this game considering low implications of the matchup itself and an opportunity to be selected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

That may be true for most players, but if there’s one thing we know about the three-time All-American — Bowers doesn’t miss football games unless he’s confined to an operating table.

Bowers wasn’t present when the team touched down in Miami earlier this week, but he has since joined the team and even practiced with the Bulldogs on Friday.

Here’s more footage of Bowers on Friday.

Kirby Smart was asked on Friday if Bowers has a chance to play on Saturday afternoon, replying “we will see”.

Kickoff against the Seminoles is set for 4 p.m. ET from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The game will air on ESPN.

