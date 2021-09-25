Watch: Georgia strikes first with a Brock Bowers TD

It didn’t take long for No. 2 Georgia to find the endzone at Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs now lead 7-0 early in the first quarter thanks to this touchdown rush from freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

Georgia TE Brock Bowers can do it all!!! TOUCHDOWNS DAWGS pic.twitter.com/1k1cn1ufwz — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 25, 2021

UGA’s stout defense forced a three-and-out and quarterback J.T. Daniels led a strategic drive for a score on the first possession.

There’s plenty of football left to be played in Nashville. The game is live now on SEC Network.