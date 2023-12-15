How to watch Georgia Southern football vs. Ohio in 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl

The Georgia Southern Eagles face the Ohio University Bobcats in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

The Eagles (6-6) are appearing in their second consecutive bowl game under head coach Clay Helton. The Bobcats (9-3) are looking to earn a second straight bowl victory after defeating Wyoming 30-27 in overtime during last year's Barstool Sports Bowl.

Since earning its sixth win of the season to gain bowl eligibility on Oct. 26, Georgia Southern has dropped its last four games. Running back Jalen White leads the team with nine touchdowns and nearly 900 rushing yards in 2023.

Ohio finished the regular season, winning four of its final five games. Head coach Tim Albin is looking to push the Bobcats to their second straight 10-win season.

Here's how you can watch Georgia Southern vs. Ohio in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl.

2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl: How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

Start time: 11 a.m. ET. on Saturday, Dec. 16

Location: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl Predictions for Georgia Southern, Ohio

