How to watch Georgia Southern football vs. Ohio in 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl
The Georgia Southern Eagles face the Ohio University Bobcats in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
The Eagles (6-6) are appearing in their second consecutive bowl game under head coach Clay Helton. The Bobcats (9-3) are looking to earn a second straight bowl victory after defeating Wyoming 30-27 in overtime during last year's Barstool Sports Bowl.
Since earning its sixth win of the season to gain bowl eligibility on Oct. 26, Georgia Southern has dropped its last four games. Running back Jalen White leads the team with nine touchdowns and nearly 900 rushing yards in 2023.
Ohio finished the regular season, winning four of its final five games. Head coach Tim Albin is looking to push the Bobcats to their second straight 10-win season.
Here's how you can watch Georgia Southern vs. Ohio in the 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl.
2023 MYRTLE BEACH BOWL: WHAT TO KNOW What to know about the Ohio Bobcats, Georgia Southern football's bowl game opponent
2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl: How to watch Georgia Southern vs. Ohio
Start time: 11 a.m. ET. on Saturday, Dec. 16
Location: Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
🚨 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐔𝐏 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃!🚨@GSAthletics_FB will take on @OhioFootball at Brooks Stadium on Dec. 16 for the 𝗠𝘆𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹.🏈
Purchase your tickets here: https://t.co/JhOPDfezTj@SunBelt @MACSports @espn @ESPNEvents @BowlSeason pic.twitter.com/nrK1eZDARG
— Myrtle Beach Bowl (@MBBowlGame) December 3, 2023
2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl Predictions for Georgia Southern, Ohio
GEORGIA SOUTHERN PREDICTIONS Georgia Southern football bowl game: Projections, live updates from selection day
This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: How to watch 2023 Myrtle Beach Bowl: TV Chanel, time, steaming info