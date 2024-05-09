Advertisement
Watch Georgia softball’s epic 14th inning walk-off home run in the SEC Tournament

james morgan
The Georgia Bulldogs softball team earned a huge 6-5 win over the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Tournament. Georgia and Auburn were tied at two in the 14th inning. However, Auburn smashed a three-run home run in the top of the 14th inning.

Georgia responded with a three-run home run from star Jayda Kearney in the bottom of the 14th. After Kearney’s home run, Sarah Gordon hit a clutch walk-off home run with two outs.

Georgia is now 39-15 on the season with ton of quality wins. The Bulldogs finished the year 12-12 in SEC play, which is No. 7 in the conference. Georgia entered a slump to end the season, but is hoping to make a run in the SEC Tournament. The SEC softball tournament runs from May 7-10.

“Just so proud of our team and their fight and we’ll get back after it tomorrow,” said Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin.

Georgia’s next game be against the No. 2 Florida Gators on Thursday, May 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Georgia-Florida game will be televised on SEC Network.

