Watch Georgia softball’s epic 14th inning walk-off home run in the SEC Tournament

The Georgia Bulldogs softball team earned a huge 6-5 win over the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Tournament. Georgia and Auburn were tied at two in the 14th inning. However, Auburn smashed a three-run home run in the top of the 14th inning.

Georgia responded with a three-run home run from star Jayda Kearney in the bottom of the 14th. After Kearney’s home run, Sarah Gordon hit a clutch walk-off home run with two outs.

Georgia is now 39-15 on the season with ton of quality wins. The Bulldogs finished the year 12-12 in SEC play, which is No. 7 in the conference. Georgia entered a slump to end the season, but is hoping to make a run in the SEC Tournament. The SEC softball tournament runs from May 7-10.

SARAH GORDON WALKS IT OFF FOR THE DAWGS 🐶 Sarah Gordon walks it off in the bottom of the 14th for No. 14 Georgia to take the W over Auburn. The final score: 6-5!#NCAASoftball x 🎥 SECN / @UGASoftball pic.twitter.com/3qTo0aMcMo — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 9, 2024

“Just so proud of our team and their fight and we’ll get back after it tomorrow,” said Georgia head coach Tony Baldwin.

Georgia’s next game be against the No. 2 Florida Gators on Thursday, May 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The Georgia-Florida game will be televised on SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire