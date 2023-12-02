Watch: Georgia releases SEC championship hype video narrated by Quavo

We’ve made it. No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) will take on No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC) for the SEC crown on Saturday.

Two of the most prominent programs in college football meet once again in Atlanta with the College Football Playoff looming.

The Crimson Tide has the upper hand winning the only three matchups between the two in the SEC championship. Alabama handed Georgia its last loss in this game in 2021, but the Bulldogs have rattled off 29-straight wins (SEC record), lasts year’s SEC title and back-to-back national titles since then.

Georgia football released its official hype video ahead of the game, featuring narration from UGA fan and recording artist, Quavo.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝 | Game 13 Trailer#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/O8P1p5sOvY — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) December 1, 2023

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, televised on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire