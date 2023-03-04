Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett runs 40-yard dash

Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett posted a solid 4.67 second 40-yard dash time (unofficial) at the 2023 NFL combine. Bennett won the first of his back-to-back national championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is home to the NFL combine.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound quarterback has shown speed throughout his college career. Bennett threw some excellent deep balls during passing drill at the combine. Additionally, he posted a strong 33.5 inch vertical jump and a 9-foot-10 broad jump.

Here’s a look at Stetson Bennett’s top 40-yard dash at the NFL combine:

Stetson Bennett is ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. His leadership and clutch performances are big reasons why he is much more relevant on the NFL’s radar now.

More Football!

Photos: Georgia Bulldogs interview at 2023 NFL combine Georgia Bulldogs on XFL rosters How did Georgia safety Christopher Smith perform at the NFL combine? Elite class of 2025 QB set to visit Georgia Watch: Kelee Ringo runs blazing fast 40-yard dash

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire