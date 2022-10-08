Watch: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett takes off for 64-yard TD

No. 2 Georgia is starting to pull away from Auburn in ‘The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry’.

The Bulldogs were up 21-3 early in the fourth quarter before quarterback Stetson Bennett took off for a huge 64-yard rushing touchdown, the longest of his career.

STETSON BENNETT TO THE HOUSE 🏠@GeorgiaFootball is running away with it against Auburn pic.twitter.com/lGi486lHj5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Georgia has 209 yards rushing on the day.

WOAH!!! Stetson Bennett with the 65 yard touchdown run!!! — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 8, 2022

