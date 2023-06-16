Watch: Georgia QB commits Dylan Raiola, Ryan Puglisi compete at Elite 11 Finals

Georgia football holds pledges from two of the top quarterbacks in the country in five-star Dylan Raiola, the nation’s No. 1 recruit and four-star Rylan Puglisi, the No. 11 quarterback, per 247Sports Composite.

Both Raiola and Puglisi are competing this week at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, which features the top passers in the country each year.

The future Bulldogs participated in the ‘Pro Day’ portion of the event on Thursday. Here’s a clip of their workout:

Puglisi was already committed to Georgia when Raiola announced his commitment in May. Despite opportunities elsewhere, Puglisi quickly doubled-down on his pledge to the Bulldogs after the news, “I’m a Georgia Bulldog,” Puglisi told Dawgs Daily.

Georgia has an impressive quarterback room already with fourth-year signal caller Carson Beck, along with former five-star recruit Brock Vandagriff and former four-star Gunner Stockton. Adding players like Raiola and Puglisi sets the Dawgs up for years to come.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire