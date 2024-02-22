Watch: Georgia OL Micah Morris moves serious weight in workout clip

Georgia is gearing up for spring practice, which will begin on Tuesday, March 12 and culminate with the annual G-Day scrimmage in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, April 13.

Now is the time for the Bulldogs to get their bodies right before five weeks of practice. I’ve routinely heard from former Georgia players that spring football is one of the most physically-competitive times of the year.

Junior offensive lineman Micah Morris looks like he’s taken advantage of the workouts offseason in preparation for a larger role in 2024. He’s benching a 160-pound dumbbell here in a recent Instagram clip by UGA strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair. It looks like he’s got 275 pounds over his head in the second video of the post.

Standing 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, Morris is one of the larger players along a massive Georgia offensive line. The former four-star recruit appeared in all 14 games last season after playing in seven games as a sophomore in 2022.

With Xavier Truss, Tate Ratledge and Dylan Fairchild returning to their roles at guard, Morris is expected to be the go-to for rotational snaps in the fall. That’s not to say he doesn’t have the ability to be a starter, but Georgia is very deep here. When Morris’ number was called against Tennessee last season, he stepped up in a big way, recording 49 snaps with zero pressures allowed.

