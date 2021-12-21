WATCH: Georgia LB Nolan Smith says he asked Mel Tucker for tips on beating Michigan

Michigan State football head coach Mel Tucker has had Michigan’s number since taking over as head coach of the Spartans, going 2-0 in that span.

Georgia, a school Tucker used to coach at, will be facing Michigan in the College Football Playoff next week, so it makes sense that one of Georgia’s players would reach out to Tucker to learn some of his secrets about beating Michigan, and that’s exactly what Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith said he did.

Watch him tell the story below:

Georgia LB Nolan Smith says he texted Mel Tucker for tips on how to beat Michigan pic.twitter.com/eIlIm1WoLX — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) December 21, 2021

