Watch: Georgia’s highest-rated 2022 recruit goes off in highlight tape

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

Five-star defensive tackle commit Bear Alexander is one of the top rated players in the class of 2022 and the highest-rated recruit in Georgia’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class.

Out of Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Texas, Alexander stands at 6-foot -3, 325 pounds and holds 29 offers, including ones from programs like Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Florida.

Alexander is the No. 7 defensive lineman in Texas and the No. 26 player overall in the 2022 recruiting class.

What makes Alexander such a dominant force up front? Check out his junior season highlights here:

It looks like the Dawgs are getting a good one.

