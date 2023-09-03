WATCH: Georgia football safety Malaki Starks after win over UT Martin
WATCH: Georgia football safety Malaki Starks after win over UT Martin on Sept. 2, 2023
WATCH: Georgia football safety Malaki Starks after win over UT Martin on Sept. 2, 2023
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Red Bull has won all 14 races so far in 2023.
With both teams already in the quarterfinals, it was the Lithuanians who were ready to compete and jumped out to a 31-12 lead after the first quarter.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Do you believe?
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.