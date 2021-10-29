Watch: Georgia football releases hype video ahead of UGA vs UF

It’s here, The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party comes to Jacksonville.

No. 1 Georgia looks to avenge last year’s 44-28 loss to Florida and move to 8-0 on the season.

Both teams have had two weeks to prepare after a bye in Week 8, which should help make for a great game in one of college football’s biggest rivalry matchups.

Check out UGA’s Florida-week hype video here, narrated by former Georgia receiver Malcolm Micthell:

This rivalry is truly unlike any other in college football. We’ll get to see a new installment this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.