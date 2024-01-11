Watch: Georgia football releases 2023 season recap

The 2023 college football season has come to a close with No. 1 Michigan taking down No. 2 Washington in the national championship.

Ironically enough, the Georgia Bulldogs finished No. 3 in the final USA TODAY Coaches Poll, leaving UGA faithful wondering what could have happened if the College Football Playoff committee had elected to include Georgia in the top 4.

Putting aside the lofty expectations set with an opportunity to three-peat, Bulldogs fans should take a second to reminisce about they season they did have in 2023. How many programs can call a 13-1 season, capped off with a historic Orange Bowl win, a disappointment?

Here’s a look at the official season recap video released by Georgia on Wednesday:

The Bulldogs will be back. However, Georgia faces a very difficult 2024 schedule.

