Watch: Georgia football QB commit Gunner Stockton’s 7 TD performance

J.C. Shelton
Georgia football’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 5 in the nation thanks, in part, to four-star quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The star signal-caller helped lead the Rabun County Wildcats (Tiger, Ga.) to a 47-14 win over Atlanta’s Pace Academy on Friday night, racking up a whopping seven touchdowns, while adding over 500 total yards to his stat sheet.

Check out some Stockton’s big plays…

Stockton is rated as the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia, the No. 5 quarterback in the country and the No. 44 recruit overall in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

