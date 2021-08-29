Watch: Georgia football QB commit Gunner Stockton’s 7 TD performance

Georgia football’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 5 in the nation thanks, in part, to four-star quarterback Gunner Stockton.

The star signal-caller helped lead the Rabun County Wildcats (Tiger, Ga.) to a 47-14 win over Atlanta’s Pace Academy on Friday night, racking up a whopping seven touchdowns, while adding over 500 total yards to his stat sheet.

Check out some Stockton’s big plays…

This is one of Gunner Stockton’s 7 TDs from tonight. pic.twitter.com/sKFmMnVhPT — DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) August 29, 2021

.@GunnerStockton is not a QB that shies away from contact. Very good, and physical runner from his QB position.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/WFf3A8QPbl — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 28, 2021

When @GunnerStockton isn’t running, he’s doing this… Has 4 TD passes in the 1st half and is well over 200 yards passing. @ReuseRecruiting pic.twitter.com/Zac7dP4VAR — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) August 28, 2021

TD! Cory Keller 68 pass from @GunnerStockton on the first series of the game. XP good. @RabunFootball 7, Pace Athletics 0. 10:21 1Q. pic.twitter.com/C02nRLcApy — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) August 28, 2021

TD! Jared Gibson 43 pass from Gunner Stockton. XP good. That’s 🎰 total TDs for Mr. Stockton tonight. @RabunFootball 47, Pace Academy 14. 2:16 3Q. pic.twitter.com/G0v68d1I8M — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) August 29, 2021

TD! Gunner Stockton 6 run. That’s his fifth TD so far and the first on the ground. Check out the jump pass on the play prior to the score. @RabunFootball 33, Pace Academy 14. 0:11 2Q pic.twitter.com/wRfENPipZU — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) August 28, 2021

Stockton is rated as the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia, the No. 5 quarterback in the country and the No. 44 recruit overall in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports.