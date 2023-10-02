WATCH: Georgia football offensive guard Tate Ratledge on winning close games
WATCH: Georgia football offensive guard Tate Ratledge speaks to reporters on Oct. 2, 2023.
WATCH: Georgia football offensive guard Tate Ratledge speaks to reporters on Oct. 2, 2023.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The regular MLB season is over and it's time for the 2023 Wild Card Series.
Playoff baseball often amplifies the trends of the regular season, which could mean more steals than ever this October.
Led by Johan Rojas, Grayson Rodriguez and Evan Carter, here are some names baseball fans will want to learn.
Jonathan Taylor is getting closer to a return.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.
The conference doesn't have many playoff contenders this season.
Both MLB and MLB.TV announced historic numbers in attendance and viewership, respectively, on Monday afternoon.
There's no doubt Alvarez is back, but just how far did he climb up the rankings after his performance Saturday?
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Justin Herbert isn't expected to miss time after suffering a fractured finger and nail injury on his left hand.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's action in Week 4.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab give their instant reaction to every game from the Sunday slate as Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close. The Buffalo Bills made a strong case for topping the power rankings with a big win over the Miami Dolphins, the Cincinnati Bengals are teetering on the edge of collapse, the New York Jets gave it their all on Sunday Night Football and still came up short and the hosts are officially out on Mac Jones and possibly Bill Belichick. The duo talk through the rest of the slate game-by-game before wrapping things up with a preview of Monday night's matchup: the New York Giants at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon gives his thoughts on Sunday's NFL action, including a surprising outing by the embattled Jets' QB.
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
Only 12 teams can make the postseason. But some teams' playoff misses are worse than others'
Taylor Swift showed up to root on Travis Kelce once again.