Watch: Georgia football makes EA Sports’ first CFB video game trailer

On Thursday, college football fans were given a glimpse inside EA Sports’ upcoming video game, “EA Sports College Football 25”, with the release of its first trailer.

The trailer highlighted various teams, including the Georgia Bulldogs, showcasing their iconic red helmet and white jersey at the 1:01 minute mark. UGA surely has to be one of the highest-rated teams in the game.

The game’s previous version was launched in 2013, but legal disputes regarding the use of athletes’ names, images, and likenesses led to its discontinuation. However, with the new NIL rules in place, EA Sports resumed production on the game in 2021.

While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, sources suggest that the game is expected to be available on July 12, as previously reported by David Waters of Gators Breakdown.

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

