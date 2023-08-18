WATCH: Georgia football linebacker Jalon Walker in postpractice interview
WATCH: Georgia football linebacker Jalon Walker speaks to reporters after practice on Aug. 17, 2023.
WATCH: Georgia football linebacker Jalon Walker speaks to reporters after practice on Aug. 17, 2023.
It’s been a busy and eventful offseason, but now we’re less than two weeks from actual action on the field.
We think these teams are set to improve after bad seasons in 2022.
After revealing her All-Breakouts team of 2023, fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk breaks down the bust case for some key stars.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada reveals the six players he thinks will produce a complete 180 of a season in 2023.
Which college football teams are poised to disappoint in 2023? Here are 10 candidates.
The Longhorns are the favorites in their last year in the Big 12 before joining Alabama in the SEC in 2024.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Andy Behrens examines the running back landscape to help you prepare for drafts at fantasy's most important position.
The Commanders-Ravens joint practice was chippy, to say the least.
"Pennsylvania Phillies," "Ant Man's Wife" and "The Exploding Field Goal" are just a few of the highlights.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
Deshaun Watson was in a difficult situation last season.
Armstead underwent knee surgery this offseason and missed four games in 2022 with a variety of injuries.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
The Browns and Eagles face each other after joint practices this week.
Entering 2023, there’s a case to be made that Penn State is of the same caliber as Michigan and Ohio State — or perhaps even better.
It's not for everybody, but understanding coach motivation is half the battle.
Ekeler's Edge is back and better than ever before. Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joins Matt Harmon to kick of the show's third season with a mission to provide the best real, and of course fantasy, football conversations and content this fall.
Gage sustained the non-contact injury during Wednesday's joint practice with the Jets.