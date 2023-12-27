WATCH: Georgia football DC Glenn Schumann talks about Bulldog defense at Orange Bowl
WATCH: Georgia football DC Glenn Schumann talks to reporters on Dec. 27, 2023 about Bulldog defense at Orange Bowl
WATCH: Georgia football DC Glenn Schumann talks to reporters on Dec. 27, 2023 about Bulldog defense at Orange Bowl
Georgia had won 29 straight games until it lost on Saturday.
At the time of his injury, Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards and receptions
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
Oddsmakers still like the 49ers' chances.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.
Sal Vetri reveals nine matchups fantasy managers can exploit when setting their lineups for championship games.
It's fantasy championship week and there is no longer anyvtime time to panic. It's time to win or go home. In the final 2023 installment of the 'Panic Meter' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions for the 'Fantasy Forensic Files' and share who they are nervous about playing in Week 17. Behrens also provides his final waiver wire additions for the season.
From Sam Hinkie's Sixers to the run that united Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux, these are the worst losing streaks in American pro sports history.
Few college football games have borne the weight of an entire region the way the 1926 Rose Bowl did.
Nobody's running away with the award this year, and the winner will likely be whichever QB screws up the least in the final few weeks of the season. Right now, that's Jackson.
Trevor Siemian is in line for another start in Week 17.
Which pickups can make your fantasy football team a champion? Andy Behrens reveals his top targets for Week 17.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
For all the talk of money, celebrity, franchise relocation and off-field frustration, sports always come back to the games.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through the remaining bowl games for the second part of this year’s Bowl Bonanza.
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.