WATCH: Georgia football DB Tykee Smith on 2024, Orange Bowl preparations
WATCH: Georgia football DB Tykee Smith speaks to reporters on Dec. 20, 2023 on 2024 season, Orange Bowl preparations
WATCH: Georgia football DB Tykee Smith speaks to reporters on Dec. 20, 2023 on 2024 season, Orange Bowl preparations
The guidance sent to schools allows for multi-time transfers in football and other sports to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall or in the spring and then play immediately next year without a waiver.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Four teams remain in the hunt for college football’s national championship, and that means there are eight possible scenarios for this season’s outcome.
Biles' triumphant return to gymnastics continues to garner accolades.
What should fantasy football managers still alive in their playoffs — and those planning for next year — be watching for in Week 16? Matt Harmon breaks it all down.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri has uncovered some intriguing findings that could just hold the key to victory in Week 16.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Need help with your Week 16 full-PPR lineups? Let our rankings from Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don be your guide.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
In a campaign pushed to the forefront by the Michigan sign-stealing saga, college football is springing into the new year in technological style — finally.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Major League Baseball voted to approve some rule changes Thursday.
The Rams are 8-7 and in line to be a wild-card team.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
Which lineup stalwarts should we temper expectations for in this, the semifinals week for many fantasy leagues? Kate Magdziuk reveals her list.
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
The Yahoo Fantasy crew is putting all their chips in on these player takes for Week 16. Which prediction will come to pass?