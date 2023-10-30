WATCH: Georgia football DB Tykee Smith talks pass defense and Missouri
WATCH: Georgia football DB Tykee Smith talks tp reporters on Oct. 30, 2023 about pass defense and Missouri
WATCH: Georgia football DB Tykee Smith talks tp reporters on Oct. 30, 2023 about pass defense and Missouri
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Will Brian Burns be on the move? What about Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins or another wide receiver? Follow what should be an impactful deadline right here.
The Lions need a win after getting utterly steamrolled by the Ravens in Week 7.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, an all-time low.
The running back is signing with the third team in his career as he Bills' practice squad to bolster depth.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh spoke with reporters for the first time in more than a week as speculation has swirled amid the NCAA's investigation into alleged on-site sign-stealing.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by former New York Knicks GM Scott Perry for an episode that looks at the Rasheed Wallace / Ben Wallace championship Pistons team, the current drama in Philadelphia, and the future of the young Detroit Pistons team that has started the season strong.
The team that's spent most of its existence as a punch line is starting to punch back. Hard.
With the help of the legendary pitching coach, Arizona's Game 3 starter reworked his approach in time to dominate this postseason.
UH said the uniforms were a tribute to the city’s football history, but the NFL saw them as “blatant copying” of the old Houston Oilers uniforms.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
Despite being the reigning national champion, UConn enters the season ranked No. 6 in the AP poll, receiving just two first-place votes.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
Rashan Gary returned from a torn ACL and has played in seven games with the Packers this season.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.