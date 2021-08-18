Watch: New Georgia football DB coach Jahmile Addae talks coaching style, player development

Georgia coach Kirby Smart brought in defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae from West Virginia this spring in place of Charlton Warren, who left become the defensive coordinator at Indiana.

Addae is a former West Virginia defensive back and three-time Big East selection from 2002-2005, who coached Mountaineer defensive backs the last two seasons and helped run the West Virginia defense in 2020 after defensive coordinator Vic Koenning left the program.

The Mountaineers finished 1st in the nation in pass defense (159.6 ypg) and 4th in total defense in 2020. Addae helped bring the best player from that unit, Tykee Smith, to Athens via transfer this spring.

But what is Addae’s coaching style and how will he provide assurance to a secondary that lost every starter from a year ago?

This video from Georgia football gives DawgNation a glimpse into UGA’s newest coach:

"It's the ability to affect lives, to move the needle on young men… those are things that really light my fire." It's about more than just football for @Coach_Addae.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/KcfpyZ5BIF — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) August 14, 2021

The new-look secondary will get its first challenge in the season opener versus Clemson on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.