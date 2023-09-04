WATCH: Georgia football cornerback Kamari Lassiter speaks to reporters
WATCH: Georgia football cornerback Kamari Lassiter speaks to reporters on Sept. 4, 2023
WATCH: Georgia football cornerback Kamari Lassiter speaks to reporters on Sept. 4, 2023
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The Americans know they can’t start sluggishly in the knockout round as they prepare to face Italy on Tuesday.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
This is the second time in four years Urias has been arrested and charged with domestic violence.
Which team will be much worse than we expect this season?
With both teams already in the quarterfinals, it was the Lithuanians who were ready to compete and jumped out to a 31-12 lead after the first quarter.
Both teams are headed to the quarterfinals.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Deion Sanders was tired of hearing that Colorado wasn't going to be good, and he let his haters have it after his team's win over No. 17 TCU.
Sportsbooks took a loss on Colorado's win Saturday.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Beating Novak Djokovic is never that easy.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.