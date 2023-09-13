WATCH: Georgia football cornerback Kamari Lassiter speaks to reporters
WATCH: Georgia football cornerback Kamari Lassiter speaks to reporters on Sept. 12, 2023.
WATCH: Georgia football cornerback Kamari Lassiter speaks to reporters on Sept. 12, 2023.
Darvish last pitched on Aug. 25.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
Brandon Hunter played in the NBA for two seasons before spending nearly a decade playing overseas.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Jets experienced a range of emotions on Monday night, which fantasy managers could relate to when an unexpected score altered outcomes.
Both linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas went down due to injuries in the Seahawks’ loss to the Rams on Sunday.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
We kick off our 2023-24 draft tiers with the fantasy defensemen!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
North Carolina has not been shy in voicing its displeasure with the NCAA's decision to deny Devontez Walker a waiver to play this season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
David Stearns has worked in the Milwaukee front office since 2015 and will now be tasked with turning the Mets organization around.
The merger of the UFC and the WWE closed Tuesday, under the corporate umbrella of TKO Holdings Group. The new company is valued at $21.4 billion, with the UFC valued at $12.1 billion and the WWE at $9.3 billion.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
The Cowboys did look like one of the best teams in the NFL in Week 1.
The Mercury finished this past season with a 9-31 record.
Tucker wrote that his relationship with Brenda Tracy was consensual while suggesting "an ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract."
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?