Watch: Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola makes an SEC quality throw as Buford loses

His high school career might be over, but Dylan Raiola stood tall and made some impressive throws on Friday night. The future Georgia football quarterback has shown in every game this season why he is the top quarterback recruit in the nation.

Raiola is a five-star quarterback for Buford (Buford, Georgia). His high school career is over with a 19-14 Friday night loss to Grayson (Loganville, Georgia) in the Georgia High School Playoffs.

Buford, No. 16 in the nation in this week’s USA TODAY High School Sports Super 25 rankings, finished the season 11-2. Their five-game winning streak is snapped with the loss.

It was certainly a strong season for Raiola, despite the playoff loss. And he showed flashes of his enormous potential in Friday’s game against Grayson.

A half-second before getting hit, Raiola delivers this nice 20-yard pass that was perfectly dropped into his downfield target. He committed to Georgia in mid-May and it is easy to see why he was a nationally coveted recruit.

This one throw in particular showcases the kind of calmness and poise he will need in the SEC.

This throw, already a difficult one, is made even more challenging given the pressure he was facing in the pocket.

Nice throw from 5-star #UGA commit Dylan Raiola pic.twitter.com/1VOaxfErfD — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) November 25, 2023

According to 247Sports, he is the top quarterback recruit in the nation and the second-best recruit in the 2024 class.

Through the first 12 games of the season, Raiola completed 147-of-236 for 2,533 yards with 34 touchdowns and an interception.

