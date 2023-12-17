Watch: Georgia football commit Dylan Raiola is enjoying his Nebraska official visit

This is not a happy update for Georgia football fans: It appears that Dylan Raiola’s official visit to Nebraska is going well.

Raiola, a five-star quarterback, has been a Georgia football commit since mid-May. Last year, he was committed to Ohio State for roughly seven months. This weekend, he is on an official visit to Nebraska where he was spotted taking in a wrestling match.

This fall for Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) in 13 games, Raiola threw for 2,666 yards with 34 touchdowns and two interceptions. He completed 63.2 percent of his passes.

Over the past few days, there seemed to be some momentum growing for Raiola to flip to Nebraska. Seeing the top-ranked quarterback in the nation on the official visit, laughing and enjoying himself, only underscores the sentiment that Raiola could be a flip candidate.

Here’s some better footage of #Huskers QB Target Dylan Raiola. Nebraska zip-up, laughter, and even an autograph for a fan.

(@1011_News, @kevinsjuts) pic.twitter.com/FQyiSeb21t — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) December 17, 2023

Nebraska football coaches have Husker recruits on Official visits at the Husker wrestling dual tonight, including the Nations Top QB Dylan Raiola. pic.twitter.com/z6NYZwmnxk — NEwrestle (@NEBwrestle) December 17, 2023

According to Rivals and 247Sports, he is the No. 2 player in the country and the top-ranked quarterback. ESPN ranks him as the eighth-best player in the nation.

