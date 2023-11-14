Watch: Georgia football commit, 4-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi’s mom sings the national anthem on senior night

Ryan Puglisi, who committed to Georgia football last fall, had a special moment last week when his mother sang the national anthem prior to his game.

A class of 2024 quarterback at Avon Old Farms (Avon, Connecticut), the ceremonial singing of The Star Spangled Banner was part of the high school program’s ‘Senior Night’ celebrations. Puglisi, a four-star quarterback prospect, stood with his hand over his heart and next to his mother while she delivered a beautiful rendition of the anthem.

The son smiled as his mother hit those final few notes. She absolutely nailed the anthem. Puglisi gave his mother a well-deserved hug as his teammates and the crowd cheered.

(We’re not tearing up over here, you are…)

Just saw this video. This was “Senior Night” for #GoDawgs QB commit Ryan Puglisi. Mama Puglisi killed this.🇺🇸 I’m now re-evaluating who’s the most talented in the Puglisi family. Hmm. 🤔 Can she hit a curveball like Ryan? What about play the piano or look off a safety? pic.twitter.com/gK8I6E3OYp — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) November 13, 2023

On the year, Avon Old Farms is 7-2.

Puglisi is a four-star quarterback and has been steadfast in his commitment to Georgia despite the addition of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola in this class.

Georgia beat out Alabama, who offered Puglisi last year, to land a recruit who is the northeast’s top quarterback this year. Puglisi was offered by a number of Power Five programs such as Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia among others.

Perhaps we will hear his mother perform before a Georgia game sometime during his college career. There is some precedent for this at the Power Five level.

This fall, the father of Rutgers running back Samuel Brown V sang the national anthem prior to a home game at SHI Stadium.

Avon Old Farms is 1-0 when Puglisi’s mother sings the national anthem ( ).

Story originally appeared on High School Sports