WATCH: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters after win over Ball State
WATCH: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters after win over Ball State on Sept. 9, 2023
WATCH: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart speaks to reporters after win over Ball State on Sept. 9, 2023
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tides in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
Ole Miss outscored Tulane 30-3 after trailing 17-7 in the first half.
Baylor had a shot for a TD with one second left but its last-gasp pass fell incomplete.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The 2023 US Open final will be a 2021 rematch.
The Blackhawks' rookie phenom gets most of the headlines, but who else should fantasy managers keep an eye on?
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
Higgins said he has "no clue" where his contract extension negotiations stand.
In an effort to preserve the Pac-12, OSU and WSU filed a lawsuit against the conference. The way forward, though, is riddled with problems.
Stephen Strasburg might not be retiring after all.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
The Sooners are 15.5-point favorites at home against SMU.
OSU and WSU seek to prevent outgoing Pac-12 programs from further determining the fate of the conference, its assets and its remaining two members.
Follow UFC 293 with Yahoo Sports as Israel Adesanya puts his middleweight title on the line against Sean Strickland in the main event.