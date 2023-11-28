WATCH: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart on facing Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
WATCH: Georgia football coach Kirby Smart talks to reporters on Nov. 27 about facing Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
Kentucky was no match for Alabama.
The numbers show just how dangerous Milroe has become with both arm and legs, and how Alabama is winning as a result.
Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game.
Justin Fields and Joshua Dobbs both have something to prove before the 2023 NFL regular season ends.
Colorado's Shedeur Sanders has been sacked 52 times this season, more than any other FBS quarterback.
Michigan won its third straight against Ohio State on Saturday and will face Iowa in the Big Ten title game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Tramon Mark landed hard on his back against North Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, and had to be stretchered off the court.
Eight Power Five teams have one loss or fewer after the regular season. That's a playoff-era record.
Rick Stockstill was one of the longest-tenured head coaches in college football.
Legendary Los Angeles native and columnist J.A. Adande joins Vincent Goodwill for a conversation about the relationship between NBA players and referees, the surprisingly fun in-season tournament and the worrying signs from this year’s Lakers team.
Raiders coaches were reportedly frustrated with Marcus Peters' lack of effort.
Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen engaged in an incredible matchup featuring the top two quarterbacks in fantasy playing to a breathtaking conclusion.
The Eagles keep finding ways to win close games, and Hurts' ability to deliver in key moments is a big reason why.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud have a budding AFC South rivalry that could fill fantasy box scores for years to come.
Bills-Eagles might have been the best game of the year but it likely provides both teams more questions than answer as we enter the home stretch of the NFL regular season. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action in Week 12
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud traded blows and throws in the Jaguars' crucial win over the Texans, and there's a real chance they could meet again with big stakes not just in seasons ahead, but in January.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.