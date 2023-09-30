Watch: Georgia football brings portable bathrooms to Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium

Winning back-to-back national championships requires attention to detail.

On the field. And, ahem, in the tunnel right off it.

For Georgia football, that apparently means bringing its own bathrooms to away games.

The portable bathroom was set up in the tunnel at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, according to a video posted on social media by 247Sports' Josh Pate. The arrangement wasn't the basic configuration you'd find at the state fair. It looks like Georgia organized a bathroom that resembles a home rather than one for mass use.

It's unclear how often the portable bathrooms have traveled with Georgia.

UGA brought their own bathrooms to Auburn. Take no chances on the road! pic.twitter.com/wdl0D9j1jI — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) September 30, 2023

No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) plays at Auburn (3-1, 0-1) at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (TV: CBS). The Bulldogs have won 21 consecutive games, a streak that started after a 41-24 loss to Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship Game. UGA's offense hasn't been perfect in 2023, but new starter Carson Beck has been solid, completing 72.7% of his passes for 1,184 yards and six touchdowns this season.

One thing's for sure: if Georgia's streak ends, it won't be because of a bathroom slipup.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Georgia football appears to bring portable bathrooms to Auburn game